One Corner Dance pops up at Selly Galley’s birthday party

Actress cum TV Presenter Selly Galley’s 30th birthday wouldn’t have been complete without the trending one corner dance.

Birthday girl Selly Galley, actress Moesha Boduong, Selly’s husband Cartel Big J, actor Peter Ritchie and others couldn’t help but do the ‘crazy’ dance when the DJ dropped the one corner song at the star-studded event.

The all white party, which took place last Saturday, September 30, 2017, inside TomReik Hotel at East Legon, was attended by several stars including Khareema Aguiar, Mzbel, Afia Schwarzenegger, Fred Amugi, Roselyn Ngissah, Peter Richie and many top stars and saw performances from Wutah, Ben Brako and more.

Watch the video below: