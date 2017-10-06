Okraku Mantey had sheer hatred for me – Blakk Rasta

Ghanaian popular Reggae Artiste and radio presenter Abubakar Ahmed affectionately known as Blakk Rasta says Mark Okraku Mantey portrayed sheer jealousy and hatred towards him whilst he was working with multimedia.

In an interview with Nii Attractive (Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah), the outspoken radio host confessed that he really enjoyed his days at Hitz FM and has forgiven anybody who offended him especially Mark Okraku Mantey who is the programmes manager for the station.

According to Blakk Rasta, Okraku Mantey wanted him out at all cost because he, Blakk Rasta’s spirit was too strong for him and claimed his show is profane.

Blakk Rasta said he was committed to eschew pettiness and work together peace but the hatred was too much.

