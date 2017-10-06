Odwira Festival takes off

Mass market radio, Kasapa 102.5FM will light up with all the stars who have come to join the people of Akwapim to celebrate the Odwira Festival on Friday, October 5 through to Sunday October 8.

The fun packed events begin with a live coverage of the grand Durbar on Agoo TV on Thursday, followed by a health screening with the first lady of Ghana, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

On Friday morning, there’ll be a live broadcast of Kasapa FM’s drive time show (Di Wo Lane Mu) from Tavern Lodge opposite Peduase Lodge and later in evening, DJ Perfect, DJ Lastkobo, DJ Mono, IBK, Sammy B, Kwame B and Gatusso will host the Party Time jam at Aban Anim (The forecourt of the Chief Palace).

Other events lined-up include; a health walk within the Akropong Township on Saturday morning, followed by a street jam at Aban Anim (The forecourt of the Chief Palace) in the evening with GH music front-runners and finally wrap up with the Kasapa Alomo Chop Time on Sunday, October 8 at ‘Enso Nyame Ye’ Chop Bar at Mamfe whilst LiveFm crew join the Pool Party at Kingdom Villa.

The various events will be emceed by Kasapa FM’s top presenters, Gatuso to the Power 7, IBK, Sammi B, Kwame B and Live FM’s Sheldon, Jason and DJ Lord.

This year’s Odwira Festival is by courtesy of Kasapa 102.5FM and sponsored by Kakai Bitters, MTN and Mentos.