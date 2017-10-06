Multimedia Choir ready for 2017 Adom Praiz

8th edition of the Adom Praiz concert will be held the Perez Dome Friday 6th October, 2017 <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507289424_204_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The stage is set for the 8th edition of the Adom Praiz concert which is just hours away.

Renowned gospel artistes Francis Adjei, Steve Crown and Preye Odede have arrived in the country and are promising a spirit-filled night.

Joe Mettle, Denzel Prempeh, Celestine Donkor, Lady Ann, Joyce Blessing, The Multimedia Choir and a host of others are already for the mammoth concert at the Perez Dome.

Ibrahim Ben-Bako of the Entertainment News desk caught up with The Multimedia Choir at their rehearsal grounds at the Christ Temple.

