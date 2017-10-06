Miss Guinea, Miss Nigeria, Miss Senegal, others arrive for Miss Ghana 2017

Entertainment of Friday, 6 October 2017

Source: entertainmentgh.com

2017-10-06

Miss Cameroon – Sandra Minkata, Miss Guinea – Asmao Diallo, Miss Nigeria are in Ghana

More international queens have touched down in Ghana to witness the most prestigious beauty pageantry in Ghana, Miss Ghana 2017/Miss Ghana 60YearsOn event, which is happening tomorrow.

Following the arrival of Miss Hungary 2016, Timea Gelencser, this Tuesday, other international queens from other countries are also in town for the memorable event.

They are; Miss Cameroon – Sandra Minkata, Miss Guinea – Asmao Diallo, Miss Nigeria – Winfrey Okolo, Miss Gabon – Constant Abessolo and Miss Senegal – Aissatou Fall.

Miss Ghana 2017 Grand Finale, Charity Ball & Honorary Awards is this Saturday, October 7, 2017, at the Banquet Hall, State House.

Miss Ghana 2017/MissGhana60YearsOn is powered by Exclusive Event Gh. Ltd in collaboration with Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture and Ghana60YearsOn Planning Committee.

Miss Ghana 60 Years On event is sponsored by National Lottery Authority, Intercity STC, NIB, NPA, IPMC and supported by GOIL,FC Beauty Klinik, Akosombo Textile Limited, Ritel Ghana, DDP, Primus Water, Pippa’s Health Centre, Hungarian Trade & Cultural Center (HTTC), Hungary Embassy, Nasco Electronics, Special Ice Water, Kare products, Akayet Hotel, Global Dream Hotel & Service Apartments, Tang Palace, Aqua Safari Resort, JIL, Ibis Style Hotel, Karen Products, Amazing U, Hottees, Pokuaa Accessories, Accents & Curve, Queens Touch Décor, Forever Easy, Limpex Impressions, Starbow Airline, Holiday Inn Hotel, Caesars Casino, Asantewaa Premier Guesthouse, Best Western Atlantic Hotel Takoradi, Skyplus Hotel Ho, Samit Hotel, Tyco Hotel, Royal Cozy Hotel, Busua Beach Resort, Eusbet Hotel, Eastgate Hotel, Grand Casamora, Raybow Hotel, Lizzy’s Sports Complex, Magnum Force Securities, High End Production, Purple Room Lingerie, Palace Superstore, Yummie Noodles, La Chaumiere restaurant, Buka Restaurant, Koko King, La Galette, PadThai Restaurant, Regal Chinese Restaurant, Bush Canteen, Café Mundo, Gold Coast Restaurant, Jamrock restaurant, Flair catering and Pink Panda.