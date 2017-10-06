Miss Ghana 2017: Selina to fight streetism when crowned

Entertainment of Friday, 6 October 2017

Earlier in the year, the Miss Ghana Organisation disclosed that one of its main aims is to affect lives positively via various social intervention projects.

It is with that background Selina Osei Ford, a 22-year-old final year student of Ghana Technology University College studying accounting, wants to help mitigate the growing number of homeless kids on the street.

Beauty queens in the past fought the cause, but there are still numbers of children on street trying to survive on their own. But Selina is sure of making a huge impact on the lives these kids if she is crowned Miss Ghana 2017.

“If given the opportunity to be Miss Ghana 2017, I will use the platform to educate people on the importance of keeping proper sanitation and also work with the Miss Ghana Foundation to help fight streetism, aged, health, education and other social issues,” she said.

Selina is representing the Central Region of Ghana at the 2017 Miss Ghana pageant which comes off this weekend on October 7 at the Banquet Hall in Accra.

She described herself as someone who likes watching TV, listening to music and reading.

“I am God-fearing, respectful and humble. As a person, I believe that we are all unique in our own way and for that we should be bold to face out fears and challenge ourselves out of our comfort zone.

“My ambition is to be self-reliant, independent and a voice for women and children and also become an entrepreneur to create jobs for others and myself,” she added.