Medikal charges at ‘scam pastors’ over Patapaa’s ‘One Corner’

Entertainment of Friday, 6 October 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-10-06

Rapper Medikal

Rapper, Medikal has come to the defense of Patapaa, the Swedru-based artiste behind the popular ‘One Corner’ song over criticisms with some strong words for pastors describing the song as demonic.

In a strongly worded tweet on Friday, the ‘Too Risky’ rapper who is on a tour in Europe descended heavily on the pastors whom he described as fake and asked to shut up. The “One Corner” song and its accompanying dance has divided public opinion like no other song this year.

While many see it as entertaining and a means to release stress, others have condemned it as lacking substance and not necessary. Within the past week, the criticisms have taken a new dimension with a number of pastors alleging that Patapaa fortified the song with some ‘juju’ to make it hit and hence it was demonic.

One of them, Founder and Leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministry, Nicholas Osei popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha has indicated his intention of seeking a court injunction against the ‘meaningless’ song to save lives as it was promoting promiscuity.

But in a sharp disagreement with these pastors, Medikal believes the song was making such waves because of Patapaa’s hard work and not any juju as being peddled around.

‘One Corner’ is a worldwide hit and Patapaa earned that through his hard work, all these dirty Scam Pastors should shut up!”, he said.

Patapaa who has had to deal with these criticisms each and every day since his song became a big deal was grateful for the support from Medikal and he tweeted: “@AmgMedikal bro thanks so much for this tweet I appreciate… RESPECT N GOD BLESS… Puff… Puff… Puff Gang.”

One corner is a worldwide hit and Patapaa earned that through his hard work, all these dirty Scam Pastors should shut up ! — MEDiKAL (@AmgMedikal) October 6, 2017