Medical Attention by Richy Rymz

Music of Friday, 6 October 2017

Source: GH Joy

2017-10-06

play videoRichy Rymz <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507291230_706_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The king of the youth, Richy Rymz brings to us the long-awaited music video for his latest release titled Medical Attention.

The song according to others is a diss to the AMG Rapper, Medikal but after listening to the lyrics and watching the video, we believe there is nothing like that from Richy Rymz.

Richy Rymz further showed his appreciation to Medikal for the support he has been showing him.

Let’s enjoy the visuals for Medical Attention from below.

The video was directed by Palayblay.