Islamic High School students twerk to Patapaa’s ‘One Corner’ song

Thirteen (13) students of Islamic Senior High School (ISSEC) in Kumasi are in trouble for twerking to Patapaa’s ‘One Corner‘ in class.

The ‘group’ made up of four males and nine females are seen in a viral video taking part in the ‘One Corner’ dance craze by the Swedru-based artiste.

They faced the school’s Disciplinary Committee early this week for misconduct. Parents of the students also met authorities on Tuesday, in a meeting said to have lasted for hours.

Some colleagues of the students back authorities for considering disciplinary actions for what they say is the denting of the school’s image because of its values.

