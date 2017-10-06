If I die today, I die a hero – Stonebwoy

if there was any town worth dying for, then that should be Ashaiman – Stonebwoy <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507332628_23_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The just-ended “Ashaiman to the world” concert, held at the Ashaiman Saka Saka park has revealed that if I die today, I die a hero.

Known in real life as Livingstone Etse Satekla aka Stonebwoy has stated he will be a hero to die for Ashaiman.

Thrilled to about 40 to 50 thousand patrons on the night the 2015 BET award winner performed with his colleague in the same genre [Reggae and Dancehall] popularly known as Shatta Wale

He continued that if there was any town worth dying for, then that should be Ashaiman.

Signed to Zylofon Media Stonebwoy averred that, “Wherever I go, the first thing that, comes out of my mouth is Ashaiman, am not afraid, I don’t feel shy that, I am an Ashaiman boy”.

“I feel too proud to have emerged from Ashaiman and would not hesitate to continue to broadcast that, to let the world know that Ashaiman too has good stuff,” he added

قالب وردپرس

Comments