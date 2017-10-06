I will surpass Ebony —Yayra

Music of Friday, 6 October 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-10-06

Yayra Ametewe <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507285825_103_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Reigning ‘Dancehall Queen’, Ebony, had better do all she can to hold on to her crown because she is facing some stiff competition from up and coming act, Yayra Ametewe, who says she is ready to dethrone her.

She isn’t exactly new, Yayra has been around for about three years but is now ready to make a stronger push for her place.

Interestingly, Yayra cites Ebony as one of her best three female musicians (Efya and Irene Logan are the other two) but has no qualms she will exceed her achievements.

“I love everything about music and very soon Ghanaians are going to hear of me. I personally love Ebony for where she is taking Dancehall to but Yayra will surpass all of them soon,” she told Showbiz.

The Dancehall scene does not have too many women and those who have broken through have combined pure talent with beauty and a great measure of sexiness.

Kaakie, MzVee and Ebony all possess this but Yayra is emphatic in her statement that she is hotter than them all.

“I am not bragging but I am the hottest female Dancehall artiste in Ghana and anyone who has gotten the opportunity to listen to my songs can testify that they are also the best.

“Put me on stage together with the other female artistes and they will all salute me. It is not easy to find a beautiful lady who can sing, rap and do ragga and I do all these,” she said.

Yayra is a graduate of the Central University where she studied Architecture, but the lure of music was too strong and she chose to follow that path. She says she has no regrets and would make the same choice if given another opportunity because music is her first love.

Yayra, who has released a number of songs including Bossy Girl, Harder and Jango and is currently promoting her single, Show Me. She has also performed at a number of events including Decemba2Rememba and Stonebwoy and Friends at Ashaiman.

An album is in the works and she hopes to work with some of the country’s best artistes including Samini, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and Sarkodie.