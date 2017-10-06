I rejected Spanish Clubs to join Red Star – Boakye Yiadom

Richard Boakye Yiadom, former Black Stars striker <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507257028_454_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A former Black Stars striker Richard Boakye Yiadom says he rejected offers from Spanish Clubs to join Serbian side Red Sar Belgrade.

Yiadom who has scored 30 goals this season disclosed that he joined the club due to their playing style.

“I had offers from Spain but I chose to go to Red Star due to their playing style, they play attacking football which suits me,” he told the media at the Black Stars camp.

Boakye Yiadom has been in great form this term and netted twice when Ghana trashed Congo 5-0.

