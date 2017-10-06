I don’t blame referee Prosper Adii for Kotoko penalty – Abeiku Ainooson

Abeiku Ainooson, AshantiGold defender <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507284031_795_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

AshantiGold defender Abeiku Ainooson is refusing to slate referee Prosper Adii who awarded a contentious late penalty to Asante Kotoko in Thursday’s 1-1 draw in the Ghana Premier League.

Striker Hans Kwoffie gave the Miners the lead but a late call by Adii gave Saddick Adams the opportunity to draw level for the hosts at the Baba Yara Stadium.

”I don’t want to blame the referee, he is the one who went and learnt his course , so he knows what he is doing, I will not blame him,” Ainooson told footballmadeinghana.com

”The referee can be right or wrong, they are also human beings. I prefer not to blame him because is part of football.”

