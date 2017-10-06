I desire for two more kids – Majid Michel

Ghanaian actor Majid Michel has revealed that he is planning of having two more children.

Speaking on Starr Chat Wednesday, the actor turned Pastor said though he has three kids he will consider giving birth to five.

“I’ve three kids and still counting… I want two more to round it up to five,” Majid said.

Majid who renewed his marriage vow to his wife, Virna on November 19, 2015 revealed that his wife of 14 years was responsible for his success and he referenced only God before her.

Virna is not new to Ghanaians. She’s in that popular Gino advert alongside Benny Blanco.

When asked by Bola Ray on Starr Chat, on how he landed a role in popular TV show ‘Things we do for love’, Majid said he failed his first audition because he couldn’t act as expected.

“I went for audition and I actually failed the audition, I couldn’t act, I thought it was easy but I couldn’t so I had to go to school to learn it because I was passionate about acting”.

He added that he was angry when he was told he couldn’t act because he spoke too fast, so he enrolled in an acting school and came back well prepared and “Things we do for love” was the breakthrough.

Majid Michel has been spotted at several churches ministering the word of God and changing lives of individuals in recent times.

The award winning actor entered professional acting by auditioning for a modelling agency; [Super Model Agency] which had been introduced to him by a neighbour.

He starred in the television series Things We Do for Love, acquiring his nickname “Shaker” on the set. His role on Things We Do for Love was to be played by a Lebanese boy, adding that he was given the role due to his Lebanese heritage.

Things We Do For Love became a success and propelled him into the mainstream acting. On the strength of his performance in the series, he was cast in his first movie, Divine Love, as the male lead, alongside Jackie Appiah as the female lead, with Van Vicker in a supporting role.

All three used their roles in the movie to debut their movie careers. Divine Love was a huge success, turning Majid Michel, Jackie Appiah and Van Vicker into household names across Ghana.