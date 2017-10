Movies of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-10-05

Majid Michel



Actor Majid Michel has disclosed the amount he charges to play a role in a movie as an actor.

According to the award-winning actor says he charges not less than 15, 000 dollars per movie.

He made this known to Bola Ray on Starr Chat on Accra-based Starr FM adding that the highest amount he has charged to play a role in a movie is 35,000 dollars.

He, however, indicated that he does not charge In cedis.