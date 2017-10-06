HIGHLIGHTS: Colombia 0-1 Ghana – FIFA U17 WC

Sports News of Friday, 6 October 2017

Ghana opened their 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup campaign with a nervy 1-0 win over Colombia on Friday.

Sadiq Ibrahim’s low shot from close range separated the two teams at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

Ibrahim puts Ghana ahead with a low shot from close range. A big mistake from captain Thomas Gutierrez.

He had the chance to clear the ball once but he unintentionally left it for the on-rushing Sadiq Ibrahim to power home into an empty net.

However, there were nervous moments for Ghana and goalkeeper Ibrahim Danladi who showed lots of reflexes to deny the Los Cafeteros.

Ghana coach Samuel Fabin will be aware his charges will need to improve after making several faulty passes in the game which was dominated by the South American giants.

Brilliant exchanges from an electrifying first half but it was the Colombians who showed a great deal of maturity in attack despite failing to find the back of the net.

Ghana dominated the flanks but lacked in midfield as they found it difficult to deal with Jaminton Campaz and Robert Mejia.

There were good chances and saves made at both ends of the pitch during the first half, but it was not until the 39th minute that the West Africans made the decisive breakthrough.

A fine counter-attack saw Black Starlets captain Eric Ayiah make an incisive run down the left flank before delivering a pinpoint low cross that Sadiq Ibrahim duly converted at the far post for 1-0 half-time lead.



The Colombians went in search of an equaliser after the break, with their best chance falling to substitute Deiber Caicedo. Yet, after breaking into the Ghana box from the right flank, his low effort went wide of the far post.

Ghana will take on USA in their next group game on Monday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

