Gridlock as articulated trailer blocks Tema motorway

An articulated trailer accident at the Tetteh Quashie-Tema end of the Motorway has caused a massive gridlock on the road as the capital city experiences heavy rainfall Friday morning.

The accident has completely blocked access to the motorway frustrating drivers and passengers on their way to work from other parts of Accra, Starr News has learnt.

Almost four-kilometre long of traffic has been formed on the road as a result of the incident.

It is unclear what caused the accident. Emergency workers are yet to show up at the scene.

Meanwhile, Starr News has learnt Accra will experience a heavy rainfall between the early hours of the day up until 2 pm.

