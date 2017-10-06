Ghana under pressure to win in Kampala as World Cup hopes hang by a thread

Sports News of Friday, 6 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-06

The Black Stars will take on their Ugandan counterparts knowing that there will be no room for an error in their quest for three points.

The Black Stars have played themselves into a complicated equation with two drawn games at home proving costly at this stage.

The West African country trail Egypt who are now book makers favorites to snatch the World Cup by 5 points with two games to go.

A lifeless performance against the Cranes of Uganda in Tamale kick-started a disappointing qualification series which eventually spilled over with another disappointing 0-0 drawn game against Congo at home.

Those two drawn games plus a spirited 2-0 defeat to Egypt meant the ball was out of their hands and they will have to be on top of their game to beat the brittle Cranes in their own backyard.

There is added pressure of missing key players due to injuries and disciplinary reason.But excuses will not be taken as the Stars know that anything but all three points will mean nothing to their teaming supporters back home.