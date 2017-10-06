Ghana should up anti-corruption fight – Professor Afrane

General News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Corruption was on the rise in sub-Saharan Africa.

The President of the Christian Service University College, Professor Samuel Afrane, has called for an intensification of the anti-corruption fight to protect the national purse.

He said the abuse of public office for private gain could not continue and must stop.

He was addressing a press conference to herald a public lecture on corruption by the University College.

This would be held tomorrow, Friday, under the theme “Institutional corruption in Ghana, causes and effects”.

It comes on the heels of the 2015 report by Transparency International and Afrobarometer that showed that corruption was on the rise in sub-Saharan Africa.

Globally, bribery is said to chip off two percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of countries, representing between US$1.5 million and US$2 trillion dollars, annually.

Prof. Afrane identified weak supervision, failure to punish corrupt officials, and disregard for code of ethics as some of the factors, fueling corrupt practices.

The situation needed to radically change, offenders should be made to face punitive sanctions to serve as deterrent to others, he added.