Gallaxy to release video for ‘My prayer’ featuring Kofi Kinaata soon

Ghanaian music group, Gallaxy is currently on set shooting video for their new highlife song,’My prayer’ featuring Kofi Kinaata of High-grade Family.

It is no doubt that, Gallaxy has over the years built a huge catalogue of quality music videos for themselves as one of Africa’s promising brand and their up coming music video directed by Xbills Ebenezer is expected to push their admirable brand to another level and also grab the heart of music lovers both in Ghana and abroad.

The video is being shot at beautiful locations in and out Accra under the management of LYF Entertainment and Gallaxy music.

When ready, the video will be released digitally on their YouTube channel www.Youtube.com/GallaxyOfficial, other portals and Television stations countrywide.

Follow the link to stream the audio on YouTube and be on the look out for “My prayer” video by Gallaxy.

