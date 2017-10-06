FLASHBACK: Paul Adom-Otchere recalls his days at TV3

Entertainment of Friday, 6 October 2017

Host of Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV, Paul Adom-Otchere has recalled his days as a news anchor at TV3 Network before joining his current media organisation.

The seasoned journalist on his show shared an old video in which he was reading news during his days with the private owned television stations in Ghana.

Prior to working with TV3, Paul Adom was a radio presenter.

He was employed by TV3 in 1999 after he impressively covered the 1998 France world cup for the station.

TV3 Network Limited is celebrating 20 years since it began on-air transmission in October 1, 1997. As part of the celebration, the company is remembering its old staff, individuals who are part of the success story, as well as old programmes.

The company has been sharing archived videos and pictures and this compelled Paul Adom Otchere to also celebrate the network, which has contributed to his growth as a media practitioner.

Watch the video below