FIFA U17 World Cup: Ghana beats Colombia 1-0

Sports News of Friday, 6 October 2017

Source: fifa.com

2017-10-06

Ghana made a winning start to their FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 campaign with a 1-0 victory over Group A rivals Colombia in New Delhi on Friday.

There were good chances and saves made at both ends of the pitch during the first half, but it was not until the 39th minute that the West Africans made the decisive breakthrough.

A fine counter-attack saw Black Starlets captain Eric Ayiah make an incisive run down the left flank before delivering a pinpoint low cross that Sadiq Ibrahim duly converted at the far post for 1-0 half-time lead.

The Colombians went in search of an equaliser after the break, with their best chance falling to substitute Deiber Caicedo. Yet, after breaking into the Ghana box from the right flank, his low effort went wide of the far post.