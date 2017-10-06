FIFA U-17 WC: Fabin names Ghana XI to face Colombia

Sports News of Friday, 6 October 2017

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ghana Black Starlets coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has named a strong lineup to face Columbia at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Stadium in New Dehli in the 2017 Under 17 World Cup Group A fixture this morning at 11:30AM GMT.

Line up

1.Ibrahim Danlad 2. Najeeb Yakubu 3. Rashid Alhassan 4. Abdul Razak Yusif 5. Gideon Mensah 6. Mohammed Iddriss 7.Ibrahim Sadiq 8. Mohammed Kudus 9. Eric Ayiah 10. Emmanuel Toku 11. Mohammed Aminu.

Playing a 4-4-2 Formation