Facebook user goes naked to celebrate her birthday

Entertainment of Friday, 6 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-06

Nthabiseng Matlou

Facebook went haywire when a South African teenager, Nthabiseng Matlou, exposed her breasts to her followers to commemorate her birthday.

With her right hand covering just her nipples, the youngster is seen in a skimpy blue shorts, the only clothes on her.

Her post received 45,000 reactions from Facebook users as well as 24,000 comments. The sexually explicit post was shared 9,891 times on Facebook.

While some people condemned the act with the perception that it was uncourteous and indecent to expose one's breasts online, others thought it was intriguing and interesting.

