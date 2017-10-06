eShun ft. Flowking Stone – Someone loves me

Ghanaian Afro-pop songstress eShun and rapper Flowking Stone have teamed up perfectly to create arguably the most beautiful love song of all, ‘Someone loves Me’.

It is produced by Willis Beatz. eShun’s latest single is a classic in the truest sense of the word and is a proof that music is a living organism.

It’s a combination of the perfect fusion of several opposites, combining music’s art of songwriting and the science of beat making.

About eShun

eShun is a talented and beautiful singer and songwriter with a gift of connecting with a wide range of audiences. Her unique approach to melodies, stunning vocals have captured the attention of audiences in Ghana and abroad.