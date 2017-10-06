Embarking on solo project in group is bad – Reggie and Bollie

Music of Friday, 6 October 2017

Sensational Ghanaian duo, Reggie and Bollie of the X-Factor UK fame, have cautioned that embarking on solo projects while in a group is detrimental to the success of any musical group.

The group who won Best UK Music Artiste at the recently held 2017 International Achievement Recognition Awards (IARA) told 3FM’s Urban Blend Show with Miriam Osei Agyemang that artistes lose their identity as solo artistes once they agree to form or join a group.

“It is, therefore, necessary to put the interest of the group above any other individual interest no matter the circumstances,” they advised.

They bemoaned the growing feud between the brothers of one of African’s iconic music groups, P-Square, describing it as unfortunate because they are considered as a model for many upcoming groups in Africa.

The duo advised P-Square to strive to keep their differences away from the public and work at restoring sanity to the group.

Last week, a video of the estranged P-Square brothers, Paul and Peter, in a heated fight with their elder brother who also doubles as their manager in their lawyer’s office following the ongoing disagreement and split of the group went viral on the internet. Representatives of the group are yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.

Touching on their new appointment as tourism ambassadors for Ghana, the excited Reggie and Bollie explained that their primary task is to project the beautiful sight and sound of Ghana in their act as entertainers to make Ghana the ideal tourism destination in Africa.

Reggie and Bollie praised the development in Ghanaian music over the years, having begun their musical careers in Ghana before relocating to the UK, they acknowledged there is a lot of ingenuity amongst artistes from Ghana that has contributed to putting Ghanaian music on the world map, listing Flowking Stone, Wutah, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and Samini as their top five artistes.