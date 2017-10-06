Court grants injunction against ASORG elections tomorrow

An Accra Court on Thursday granted an interim injunction application filed against the Audiovisual Rights Society of Ghana (ARSOG) to restrain them from holding their elections slated for October 6.

The application filed by acting copyright administrator pleaded with the court to restrain ARSOG from proceeding with the elections of new executives.

The petition referred to the Copyright office by two ASORG members; The Ghana Actors Guild and The Concerned Performers of Ghana stated that election of new executives should be put on hold for 14 days effective Friday 6th October (same day ASORG elects new executives).

Currently 10 members are vying for the board position of ASORG with some old members of the financial committee still contesting for positions.

However, the petitioners are seeking a thorough audit into the administration of ARSOG before elections can be held.