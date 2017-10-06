Coach Fabin disappointed, despite lone goal victory over Columbia

Sports News of Friday, 6 October 2017

Paa Kwesi Fabin, Black Starlets Coach

Head coach of the National Under-17 team, the Black Starlets, Paa Kwesi Fabin, has expressed disappointment over the output of his team, despite winning their opening game against Columbia at the ongoing Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Under-17, World Cup in India.

In a post-match press conference, coach Fabin said, his team did not stick to their possessive style of play, but rather relied on long balls, which suited their opponents.

“This is not how we play. We keep the ball to ourselves and pass to each other. But this time around, they were rather floating the balls just like the Columbians. We abandoned our style and allowed the Columbians to have their way out.

“We have to stick to our game plan in the next match and make sure we pick the three maximum points to progress to the next stage of the competition”. Coach Fabin stated.

The coach said, his side could have won the game by a bigger margin, but they blew off most of the scoring chances in the first half and the later stages of the second half.

“We would go and take note of our mistakes and correct them before the next game, because our aim at this stage is to progress to the last eight of the competition.” He noted.

Coach Fabin commended the goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad and the entire defence for their excellent work rate.

“I think my goalkeeper and the defence did a tremendous work throughout the game.” He stated.

The Starlets would play the United States of America (USA) on Monday, October 9.