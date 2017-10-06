Class one teacher named Best Teacher at World Teachers’ Day

General News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

A class one teacher of Richard Akwei Memorial School in the Greater Accra Region, Faustina Cobson, has been adjudged the Overall Best Teacher at the 2017 International World Teachers’ Day Celebration held at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

Faustina Cobson, who has been in the teaching profession for over 17 years, was awarded a 3-Bedroom House which will be constructed at a place of her choice sponsored by the Ghana Education Service, and a GHC 50.000 life Insurance from SIC Life Insurance Company.

The 1st Runner-up, Agnes Nutakor, a teacher at Kpeve Model School in the Volta Region, was also awarded cash price of Ghc 110,000 and a Ghc 30,000.00 Life Insurance Policy also from SIC.

A teacher from Legon Presec in the La Nkwantanan Municipality also in the Greater Accra Region, Joseph Abusa, was adjudged the 2nd Runner-up. For his price, he drove home a brand new car and also received Ghc 20,000.00 Life Insurance Policy from SIC Life.

In an interview with Citi News after receiving her award, the best teacher, Faustina Cobson, who stated that hard work was her hallmark, also revealed that lack of parents’ involvement in their children’s education outside of school, has been her major challenge for her work as a teacher.

She, however, advised her colleague teachers to put in extra effort and make the required impact in the lives of their students.

In Ghana, there’s very little focus on education at the lowest level, although that is supposed to be the foundation, which needs more attention and direction.