Chase me out of Ghana if I don’t knock Bastie at round six — Bukom Banku

Ghanaian boxer, Braimah Kamoko aka Bukom Banku has revealed that he will pummel his opponent, Bastie Samir into a coma at the Bukom Boxing Arena on October 21.

According to Banku, Ghanaians should get ready and chase him out of the country if he is unable to stop Samir in the fourth or sixth round. In a report by GhanaCelebrities.com, the outspoken boxer says his fans should call him ‘foolish’ if he fails to knock down his opponent to secure the bragging right.

Bukom Banku is slated to lock horns with Bastie Samir, “The Beast” in a crucial ‘break or win’ bout in Accra. The two boxers whether win or lose will be over GH? 100,000 richer when the final bell tolls.

The undefeated boxer at a press briefing today insisted that he has performed some strange rituals and will send ‘The Beast’ to coma at the fourth or sixth round.

