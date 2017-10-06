Black Stars hold final training in Kampala ahead of World Cup qualifier against Uganda

Soccer News of Friday, 6 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

The Black Stars held their final training session on Thursday ahead of must not lose FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda.

The 21 players that arrived in Kampala yesterday night were put through their paces by head coach Kwesi Appiah at the Mandela Stadium.

The team looked confident and buoyed to deliver the goods tomorrow. Ghana will be hoping for a victory against the Cranes and hope Congo do them a huge favour by beating Egypt in Cairo.

The match is scheduled to kickoff at exactly 1:00 pm local time.