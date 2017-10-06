Black Starlets coach not happy with team’s performance

Paa Kwesi Fabin wants more from his players <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507312830_863_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Head coach of Black Starlets Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin has expressed his displeasure with his team’s performance despite beating Colombia in the opening fixture of the ongoing U-17 FIFA World Cup.

The two-time world champions got off to a flying start in the biennial competition when they defeated Colombia 1-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, courtesy a 39th minute strike by Sadiq Ibrahim.

In his post-match interview, coach Fabin expressed his dissatisfaction with their display.



“I’m a bit disappointed in the play because that’s not how we play. We keep the ball and pass it around but it looked as if we abandoned our style and we were trying to play long balls like the Colombians and it was not working for for us,” Fabin fumed.



“But I’m happy because it’s group stage and to have taken three points in your first match, it’s good, it’s very good, so I’m happy for that.”

“I’ll give credit to our goalkeeper and the defence, I think they did tremendously well.”



Ghana will play USA in their second game of the group at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Monday.

