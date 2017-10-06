BigBen set to release ‘Loving You’ with Bisa Kdei

Music of Friday, 6 October 2017

Source: GH Joy

2017-10-06

BigBen is finally ready to make his song with multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician, Bisa Kdei available to the public.

The song which he titles “Loving You” is of no doubt going to be one of the hottest jams music lovers will love to have on their playlist.

BigBen on this one delivers a very powerful message to strengthen the love life with our partners and as we all know, Bisa Kdei on a love song needs no introduction about that.

Bisa Kdei’s voice and lyrical dexterity have gotten so many of us in love with authentic high life music and we know for sure “Loving You” is one of the many songs that can never get old in our ears.

Management tells us the visuals is almost ready and will be available right after the audio is officially released.

We just can’t wait for this one