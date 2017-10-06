Behind the scenes Photos of NanaYaa’s ‘Don’t Leave Me Alone’ Video

With some few days to go for the release of ‘Dont leave me alone’ video by NanaYaaftMzVee, Oneplay Media the management company for NanaYaaThomas as she is known in real life has released some exclusive behind the scenes photos ahead of the official video release.

The song that won NanaYaa Live 91.9fm Artiste of the month nomination for September, where shecame in second place to Sarkodie is currently part of the top 10 songs banging in the capital and the video will push it to the top when out.

Dont leave Me Alone video concept is simple – ‘After hot arguments with her (NanaYaa) man, the guy plans a huge surprise for her at the end of her concert’.

The story according to NanaYaa is to help couples in relationships to try work out their differences whenever it comes up than to just walk out or abandon the whole relationship.

The video was shot by award winning director Hafiz Salifu Abdul of DC Films and comes on Monday.

Check out the Behind the scenes photos.