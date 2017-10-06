Becca, Davido ‘clash’ over concert venue

Ghanaian songstress Becca <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507255229_509_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

It looks like songstress Becca’s concert to celebrate her 10th anniversary in the music industry has clashed with the Ghana leg of Nigerian singer, Davido’s 30 Billion World.

While Becca’s management, Zylofon Media announced a while back that the Becca @ 10 Concert will come off on October 21, Davido on Tuesday announced his concert in Ghana will also be held on the same day.

To make matters worse, the two events also have the National Theatre as their venue. As it is now, no one knows what the solution to the clash will be but YEN.com.gh envisage a lot them.

One of them could push the date or change venue to the Accra International Conference Centre or even better, they could join their concerts.

