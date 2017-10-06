5 reasons why Mahama remains a happy man

General News of Friday, 6 October 2017

With barely a year since John Dramani Mahama lost the 2016 elections, there has been heated debates from both sides of the political divide over whether or not the defeated president will consider contesting the 2020 presidential race.

Ex-president Mahama himself has revealed that he is yet to decide if indeed he wants to run the elections but why don’t we forget about the political heat and just delve into the world of fantasy as we explore some smart and funny reasons why Mahama could decide never to stand for president again.

1. He now has the freedom to preach the gospel and join the choir just like he recently did one holy Sunday morning!

2. He now has the time to practice how to be a better grandpa in the future.

3. He could now focus on his music career.

4. There now remain very magical moments of taking selfies with stars like himself.

5. He has escaped the pressure of the Flagstaff House to at least enjoy the very rich cocoa Ghana is blessed with.