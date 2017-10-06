2017 Young Professionals Role Model Awards opens for nominations

The Young Professionals Role Model is an annual leadership excellence and young achievers award to recognize individuals, groups and organizations who demonstrate superior leadership both personally and professionally towards national development.

The objective is to appreciate such role models to inspire, motivate and encourage them to continue their exemplary leadership life style that has the capacity to focus the youth to emulate their shining example.

This Award was established in November 2009 during the 1st Young Professionals Transformational Leadership Conference by YPYC. There are 3 Categories: Male, Female and Organization Categories. At the end of the nomination the 3 qualified and eligible nominees from each category is shortlisted and voted for to select the overall winner is each category. The voting is by simple majority. The 4th category is honorary award, not competed for, but it is given by YPYC to Statesmen and Women who YPYC adopt as Role Models for their members and the youth.

Nomination is opened from October 1- 28, 2017.Voting for shortlisted nominees start from November 1- 19 2017 on YPYC website and short code that will be provided. Nominations with supporting document can be sent to email address: [email protected] or [email protected] Or P.O.Box ct 10832, cantonments Accra

Nominees should meet the following criteria:

The Individual, Group or Organization is an emerging leader who demonstrates excellence, creativity, innovation and initiative in his or her business or profession. The Individual, Group or Organization provides valuable service to improve the quality of life for others especially the youth in the community, village, city, town, church, mosque etc. Professional Leadership: the emerging leader demonstrates leadership in his or her business or profession which inspires creativity and drive value for the society. Personal Leadership: the Individual, Group or Organization serves as a Role Model for young people Service to Community: undertakes charitable activities, and support youth related activities. Achievement and recognition in his/her academics, profession, business, social, religious life.

The 2017 Overall Young Professional Role Model and Honorary Winners will be announced during the 8th Young Professionals Transformational Leadership Conference at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Wednesday November 22, 2017 at 9:00am.