10 new Ghanaian musicians giving the top artistes tough competition in the game

Entertainment of Friday, 6 October 2017

2017-10-06

Mr. Eazi and Fancy Gadem

Gone are the days when Ghanaians had to enjoy songs from only the big boys in the game like Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, R2bees, E.L, Efya, Becca, Ohemaa Mercy, Nacy, Obaapa Christy, Samini, VVIP, Daddy Lumba, Kojo Antwi, Fuse ODG and many others.

For a little over a year now, the music industry has been enjoying the sounds of some fresh guys who have been releasing good songs. These new musicians have won the heart of many Ghanaians with their songs and giving their seniors stiff competition.

These fresh bloods release songs and people rush for their copies like they have been in the industry for years.

Ebony





Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng needs no introduction because she has become a household name now. Ebony releases a song and you hear everybody talking about it minutes after it’s out. Many have tipped her to be in the 2018 VGMAS artiste of the year category judging from her works in the year 2017. Ebony is currently reigning the female music scene in Ghana. She do all!!!

Fancy Gadam





Even before winning the hearts of many Ghanaians, he was god of the Northern music. This young chap has been making wonders at his self-organized concerts. You cannnot organize an event at his territory without him – try it and you will be disgraced.

King Promise





Put King Promise on your song and you are assured of a hit single. He never disappoints when he is on the hook. Just listen to his songs or the ones he has featured on and you would understand what I’m saying about the ‘Oh Yeah’ hitmaker.

Kidi





After winning hitmaker, he went silent for a while and revamped with a great song, Say You Love me. This song was not an instant hit but gradually grew to ink his name in the best emerging musicians in the country. He has ‘Odo’ out and people are going made over it. Kidi is no just a singer, he writes and produces as well – that is a talent right there.

Kuame Eugene





This guy signed on Lynx Entertainment is an epitome of talent. He writes, sings, and produces music. Not just that, he is also a great performer who will never bore you whenever he is on stage. Almost all his songs are enjoying massive airplay. His recently released single, Angela is all over the country. Don’t forget that he made triumphant entry after featuring on his label mate, MzVee’s ‘Rewind’ single, a tune he wrote and produced.

Feli Nuna





Aside Ebony, Feli is also giving the big girls pressure. She’s constantly releasing materials just to prove a point. The Beehyve entertainment signee for the past months has tried to paint her name on the walls of many houses in the country.

Kurl Songx





All hail the Krobo man. It got to a time the only song you would hear on radio and phones was ‘Jennifer Lomotey’ recorded by Kurl Songx and Sarkodie. This guy came to takeover the airwaves with his first single after winning MTN hitmaker reality show. Just when he was losing the attention, he followed it up with ‘Whistle’ which again features Obidi. That song is not doing bad at all, it is also gaining airplay but not like the controversial ‘Jennifer Lomotey’.

Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin



LilWin is not a professional musician but he is worrying the big guys. He has been topping chats with most of his songs making some of the big boys wonder how he has been making it big. This guy is just genius.

Mr. Eazi





A lot need not to be said about this Naija man who has been representing us all over the world. His works are visible enough to prove that he is above most of the top musicians in the country. Life is indeed easy for 26-year-old Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade

Medikal





This rapper has been ‘poofing’ up ever since he had his first hit song, ‘Connect’. It is not easy to remain relevant in the Ghanaian music industry with rap songs especially when Afropop is reining at the moment but this guy is making his way through. He is worrying most of the big guys but does he care?