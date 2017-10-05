Yussif Abubakar commends the devotion of Aduana stars players

Sports News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Aduana stars coach Yussif Abubakar has hailed the commitment of his boys after a hard fought victory against West African football Academy in the Ghana Premier League week 27 top fixture.

Aduana Stars defeated their title rivals WAFA by a lone goal on Wednesday courtesy a Derrick Sassraku second half header and the gaffer of the side has praised his team for the sweet victory.

Coach Yussif Abubakar hailed the desire of his charges which he believes is seeing them through the current season.

“Is all about the commitment of the players , they have been committed since day one , and the support from the management and owner of the club has been wonderful, should we win the league, is going to be a plus for the players,” Abubakar told footballmadeinghana.com after the game on Wednesday

“We have taken a huge steps ahead, but the league is not over, we must keep on fighting till the last day because this is football and anything can happen.

Aduana who are yet to lose a game at home this season are on top of the league log with 51 points with just three games to go.