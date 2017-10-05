We have to take the rest of the games serious- Aduana’s Sam Adams

Sports News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

2017-10-05

Aduana Stars <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507195823_905_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Aduana stars defender Sam Adams has urge urged his colleagues not rest after their tough win over WAFA at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park in Dormaa in midweek.

The towering defender was adjudged man of the match in the epic game as he put the brakes on the fearsome attackers of the Academy club.

Adams called on his compatriots to take the rest of the games serious as they have not yet reached the promised land. “It is not yet over, we have another match to play on Sunday, we can’t say we have extended our lead at the top so we have won the league, we have to focus on the rest of the matches and make sure we win all,” Adams told footballmadeinghana.com after the encounter.

Aduana stars will travel to Tamale to face already relegated Bolga All stars in a week 28 fixture. The first round game between the two sides in Dormaa saw the Bring Ahafo club winning 4-0.