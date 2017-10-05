We have to beat Uganda – Boakye Yiadom

Richmond Boakye Yiadom, Black Stars Striker <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507199424_696_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana Striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom is hopeful that the Black Stars can defeat the Cranes of Uganda in the 2018 World Cup qualifier at the Mandela Stadium in Kampala.

Boakye who netted a brace in the last qualifier against Congo in Kampala insists Ghana must beat Uganda and it could be a possibility that the other group results will favor the West Africans as Ghana seek a fourth straight World Cup berth.

“We have to beat Uganda at all cost and I am very confident we can do that on Saturday,” Boakye told the Press at the Black Stars camp.

“We have to concentrate on our game first and get the needed results, for the other results in the group to favor us, God will make a way. If God made David to beat Goliath, then Congo can also beat Egypt,”

Egypt are leading the group with nine points, followed by Uganda with seven and Ghana five whilst Congo have one.

