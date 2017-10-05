WAFA boss commends players despite defeat

Klavs Rasmussen, WAFA Coach <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507213828_244_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

WAFA Coach, Klavs Rasmussen has eulogized the output of his boys in the 1-0 defeat to Aduana Stars in Dormaa on Wednesday.

Rasmussen stressed that though his charges could not put the ball at the back of the net, the general output was good.

“I am very happy with the boys, some of them were incredible today. We couldn’t score but I’m happy with the performance,”

“We are building a new team, some of them are very young and this team is upcoming champions. Our main point was to get the points but you see how many players we have lost.”

WAFA are second on the league log with 47 points.

