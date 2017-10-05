Use ‘One Corner’ to win souls for Christ – Patapaa fires pastors

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Swedru-based musician of hit song ‘One Corner’ has launched a vitriolic attack on men of God working assiduously to kill her career.

Justice Amoah popularly known as Patapaa said ‘One Corner’ has gained international recognition due to the years of fasting and prayers and not by any voodoo means.

His comment follows claims by some pastors and gospel musicians that the hit song is demonic. They among other things cited how people are killed or injured when they do the ‘One Corner’ dance craze.

Patapaa’s ‘One Corner’ dance has taken the Ghanaian social sphere by storm, as the track has now turned into the newest internet trend since the ‘Follow the ladder Challenge.’

The song with its subsequent new “challenge” sees excited listeners of the song move their waists and bend down in forward gyrating movements on the ground, under objects and basically, in various ‘corners.’

Celebrities such as Kwaku Manu, Moesha Boduong, Yaw Dabo and even way beyond Ghana’s borders such as Nigeria’s WizKid have taken the trend up to a whole new level.

But gospel musician Sony Badu and Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha said the song is ungodly.

Kumchacha who is also the Founder and Leader of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries is heading to court to seek a court injunction to prevent radio and television stations from playing it.

But in a quick rebuttal, Patapaa in an exclusive interview on Adom News Thursday expressed disappointment in the men of God condemning his song.

Rather, he urged them to use ‘One Corner’ now internationally recognized to win more souls for Christ.

The musician who is a member of the SDA Church could not fathom why these suppose men of God was moving heaven on earth to make the song unpopular which is a dream come true.

Patapaa revealed how his over 70 songs have not seen the light of day and now want to use ‘One Corner’ to re-launch his career ‘and these fake pastors want to kill my shine’.

“I have been an underground artist for a long time now that I’m reaping the fruit of my labor. I have over 70 songs and this is the only one which has hit so why do they want to kill my shine?” He quizzed.

While urging for caution, Patapaa appealed for support to develop his career.