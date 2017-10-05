Upper East: Presidential ‘media team’ stranded

The journalists, who were left stranded by the incident, were sent a pickup vehicle to trasport them <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507236690_663_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Some journalists in the Upper East Region who were travelling from Bolgatanga to Bawku Thursday morning to cover President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s tour of the region were left stranded as their vehicle broke down in the middle of the road.

After waiting for some hours, the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council organised for a pickup vehicle to transport them, but they arrived late and missed the assignment, reports Graphic Online’s reporter, Abdul-Hamid Alhandu.

President Akufo-Addo was inspecting some irrigation projects in the Bawku area as part of his tour of Northern Ghana this week.

The journalists numbering eight were from the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Graphic, Daily Guide and Joy FM.

