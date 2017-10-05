Uncertainty over Black Stars captain for Uganda

Sports News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-05

Black Stars <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507221019_560_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

There is a huge uncertainty surrounding who will captain the Black Stars in their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda on Saturday.

The Black Stars are preparing to square off against the Cranes of Uganda without captain Asamoah Gyan, who will miss the clash through injury as well as his deputy Andre Ayew who was not included in the squad.

Reports emanated from the local media that Newcastle United ace Christian Atsu will be handed the responsibility.

However, the 25-year-old has not arrived in the team’s camp following reports of suffering an injury in his club’s 1-1 stalemate against Liverpool in the English Premier League over the weekend.

In the absence of the experienced players, regular centre back Daniel Amartey and returnee Daniel Opare could be chosen by coach Kwesi Appiah to lead the team in the crucial clash.

The team will hold their last final training session in Nairobi this morning before departing for Uganda later this evening.

The much anticipated clash is set to come off at the Mandela National Stadium in Namboole on Saturday October 7.