Uganda to miss Baba Kizito and Tom Ikara for Ghana clash

Uganda will miss the services of goalkeeper Tom Ikara and Vietnam based midfielder Baba Kizito for Saturday’s crucial 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ghana.

Ikara, who plays for Kirinya-Jinja S.S, twisted his shoulder when he landed awkwardly during the friendly against Northern Region last Saturday.

Team doctor Ronald Kisolo advised him to rest for at least two weeks as the healing and rehabilitation process continues.

Vietnam-based striker Kizito suffered a sprained ankle during a league match for Than Quang Ninh and did not travel to Kampala.

”It is sad that I got injured at a crucial time. I am feeling slight pain but I will abide by the doctor’s advise to rest and follow medication,” Ikara told Kawowo Sports.

