Trotro drivers to demonstrate against Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

2017-10-05

The Concern Drivers Union of Ghana are threatening a nationwide demonstration next week to register their displeasure over government’s handling of fuel prices.

According to the angry drivers, the Akufo Addo government deceived them into believing that a gallon of fuel could be sold at Ghc10 if ”nuisance taxes” are taking off petroleum price build up.

They are however disappointed the government has rather increased fuel prices astronomically in the last nine months.

Speaking on Abusua Nkommo, spokesperson for the drivers, Mohammed Yusif says, “we are giving the government a one week ultimatum to take a downward review of fuel prices across board otherwise we will hit the streets”.

“This is not what the government told us before the election..they told us, Sammi Awuku and the other guys came to Lapaz and told us that President Mahama was wicked and that if voted for, they will take away some taxes that amounted to Ghc10 on fuel thereby selling a gallon of fuel at a little over Ghc10,” he noted.

Mohammed tells Abusua Nkommo “we are expecting more drivers to join the protest during which we will present our petition to the President at the Flagstaff House.”

“President Mahama left us with GHC 14.00 for petrol per gallon but has now increased to GHC 21.00. The government is draining our blood and giving it back to us to drink.”

“Aside that, engine and spare parts have all gone up and we can’t keep doing business with such high prices,” he observed.