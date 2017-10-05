Trade Ministry to tackle pirated textiles with task force

Business News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Following agitations from the Local textiles Workers Association over the takeover of their businesses due to pirated goods, the Trade Ministry has set up a Task Force which will be inaugurated on the 11th of October 2017.

The Ministry took the action after constant pleas from the textile industry over the near collapse of their industry.

Among others, the task force will be required to check the importation of pirated Ghanaian textile and reprimand or arrest culprits who engage in the illegal practice.

Outlining some measures, Chief Director at the Trade Ministry Dawarnoba Baeka said the task force will tackle the issue immediately the board is inaugurated on the 11th.

“The task force has always worked. It’s just that anytime there is a change of government you have to look at what is on the ground and align it to your activities. This is not the first time but we assure that the task force will deliver as they ought to when it is inaugurated” he assured.

Despite the assurance, the Local Textiles Association tells Citi Business News the move is long overdue as the delay has caused irreparable damage to the textile industry, resulting in thousands of workers losing their jobs.

General Secretary of the Association Abraham Koomson said “The basic challenge is to do with the smuggling and counterfeiting. So if they are able to address that problem then we will be ok”.

“The issue also has to do with the misbehavior of people who are involved in this illegal trading. Government should address the counterfeiting and smuggling and we will be better off” he added.

Ghana’s textile industry has been flooded with cheap foreign textiles leading to a decrease in the demand for local ones.

Already, the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen has assured textile workers that the industry will soon witness a rebound following some policies outlined by the government.

This was after angry textile workers picketed at the premises of the ministry yesterday to press for the inauguration of the task force to curb the canker.

Minister for Trade and Industry Alan Kyerematen is hopeful the issue which threatens the existence of the local textile companies will be solved as the task force is inaugurated soon.

“It has been explained to them. Already my Deputy Minister responsible for trade had met with them on Thursday and they had come to an agreement that the task force was going to start working again. So the problem is being dealt with and I don’t think that there is any need for friction” he stated.