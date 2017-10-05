Togo snatch Ghanaian-born defender Wilson Akakpo

Sports News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Ghanaian born international, Wilson Akakpo has his nationality switched from Ghana to neighbors Togo brimming after he earned a call-up into the Togolese senior national team.

Confirming the news to Ghanasoccernet.com, his publicist Eric Eli Adzie said the 25-year-old had declared his intentions to represent Togo as he sees his future and many opportunities with the Hawks.

“Yes, Wilson is now ready and cleared to feature for Togo after he had his nationality switch completed,” Adzie said.

“He sees lot of opportunity in Togo and loves the people of Togo. He waited anxiously for a Black Stars called up which never materialized. He is happy where he is now and ready to die for his new-found country,” he added.

The former Berekum Chelsea man who is currently in Egypt with Al Masry was born to a Ghanaian father and a Togolese mother.

The central defender earned his debut called up into Claude Le Roy’s team currently in Iran preparing for the Hawks international friendly with Iran on the 5th October 2017.