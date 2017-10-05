Teachers dear to our heart – Government

Professor Kwesi Yankah, Minister of State in-charge of Tertiary Education <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507217432_357_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Professor Kwesi Yankah, Minister of State in-charge of Tertiary Education, has said that teachers are dear to the government and would therefore do all it can to improve their well-being.

Speaking at this year’s commemoration of the World Day for Teachers held in Koforidua in the Eastern Region, he assured that government had begun instituting measures that proves its commitment to improve education in the country.

He however reminded teachers that they are role models to the children they teach, and therefore urged them to remain so by exhibiting high professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

Phillippa Larsen, the President of Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), who showed the challenges teachers go through to educate the nation, assured that they would continue to do their best to educate to the nation.

She welcomed government’s initiative of providing school uniforms to deprived pupils and also urged the government to make renegotiate teachers’ collective agreement which expired in 2012.

قالب وردپرس

Comments